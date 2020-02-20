IUPUI looks to end streak vs UIC

IUPUI (6-22, 2-13) vs. Illinois-Chicago (13-15, 8-7) Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 4:12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks…

IUPUI (6-22, 2-13) vs. Illinois-Chicago (13-15, 8-7)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 4:12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks to extend IUPUI’s conference losing streak to seven games. IUPUI’s last Horizon win came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 89-85 on Jan. 25. Illinois-Chicago is coming off a 73-43 win over Northern Kentucky in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Marcus Ottey and Michael Diggins have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ferguson has directly created 42 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: IUPUI has lost its last four road games, scoring 68.5 points, while allowing 88.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flames have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 42 of 74 field goals (56.8 percent) across its past three matchups while IUPUI has assists on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Illinois-Chicago has held opposing teams to only 41.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. Against conference opponents, the Flames have held opposing shooters to 39.6 percent.

