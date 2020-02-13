Iowa State seeks revenge on Texas

Texas (14-10, 4-7) vs. Iowa State (10-14, 3-8) James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas (14-10, 4-7) vs. Iowa State (10-14, 3-8)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas goes for the season sweep over Iowa State after winning the previous matchup in Austin. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when the Longhorns shot 52.8 percent from the field while holding Iowa State’s shooters to just 44.1 percent en route to a four-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The play-making Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists to lead the way for the Cyclones. Complementing Haliburton is Rasir Bolton, who is putting up 14.9 points per game. The Longhorns are led by Matt Coleman III, who is averaging 12.8 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Coleman has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Texas field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-9 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cyclones have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Iowa State has 37 assists on 71 field goals (52.1 percent) over its past three contests while Texas has assists on 19 of 63 field goals (30.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Texas defense has held opponents to just 63.3 points per game, the 30th-lowest in Division I. Iowa State has given up an average of 72.7 points through 24 games (ranked 235th, nationally).

