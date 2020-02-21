Texas Tech (17-9, 8-5) vs. Iowa State (11-15, 4-9) James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Tech (17-9, 8-5) vs. Iowa State (11-15, 4-9)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State seeks revenge on Texas Tech after dropping the first matchup in Lubbock. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Red Raiders outshot Iowa State from the field 54.3 percent to 35.7 percent and made six more 3-pointers on the way to a 72-52 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi’us Ramsey and Kyler Edwards. Ramsey is averaging 14 points while Edwards is putting up 12 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Cyclones have been led by sophomores Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton, who have combined to score 27.5 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JAHMI’US: Ramsey has connected on 44.8 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Red Raiders are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 17-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Cyclones are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 11-6 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cyclones. Iowa State has 43 assists on 79 field goals (54.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Texas Tech has assists on 54 of 79 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Texas Tech defense has held opponents to just 63.2 points per game, the 29th-lowest in Division I. Iowa State has given up an average of 72.6 points through 26 games (ranked 234th, nationally).

