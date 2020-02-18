Iona looks to extend streak vs Siena

Iona (9-12, 7-7) vs. Siena (13-10, 9-5) Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona…

Iona (9-12, 7-7) vs. Siena (13-10, 9-5)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its fifth straight conference win against Siena. Iona’s last MAAC loss came against the Manhattan Jaspers 72-49 on Feb. 2. Siena is coming off a 65-52 win over Manhattan in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Siena’s Jalen Pickett, Manny Camper and Elijah Burns have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Saints points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pickett has directly created 56 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Iona is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 9-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Saints are 6-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 7-10 when opponents shoot better than that. The Gaels are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 1-12 when opponents exceed 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 73 points per game.

