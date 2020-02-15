Iona looks for home win vs Marist

Marist (6-16, 5-8) vs. Iona (8-12, 6-7) Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marist (6-16, 5-8) vs. Iona (8-12, 6-7)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its sixth straight win over Marist at Hynes Athletics Center. The last victory for the Red Foxes at Iona was a 105-104 win on Feb. 7, 2013.

SENIOR STUDS: Marist’s Michael Cubbage, Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cubbage has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Marist field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iona is 0-12 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 8-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gaels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Foxes. Iona has 48 assists on 79 field goals (60.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Marist has assists on 37 of 65 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAAC teams.

