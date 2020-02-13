Iona looks for home win vs Manhattan

Manhattan (11-10, 7-5) vs. Iona (7-12, 5-7) Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan (11-10, 7-5) vs. Iona (7-12, 5-7)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its seventh straight win over Manhattan at Hynes Athletics Center. The last victory for the Jaspers at Iona was a 66-60 win on Feb. 12, 2010.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Jaspers are led by Pauly Paulicap and Tykei Greene. Paulicap has averaged 10 points and 6.5 rebounds while Greene has recorded 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Gaels have been anchored by seniors E.J. Crawford and Tajuan Agee, who are averaging 17.6 and 13.6 points, respectively.

RAMPING IT UP: The Jaspers have scored 70.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.EFFICIENT E.J.: Crawford has connected on 32.9 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iona is 0-12 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 7-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Iona is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Gaels are 0-12 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Jaspers 25th among Division I teams. The Iona offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Gaels 302nd, nationally).

