Indiana St. seeks revenge on Valpo

Valparaiso (16-14, 9-8) vs. Indiana State (17-11, 10-7)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State seeks revenge on Valparaiso after dropping the first matchup in Valparaiso. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Crusaders outshot Indiana State from the field 50.8 percent to 47.6 percent and hit 10 more free throws en route to the nine-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Tyreke Key, Jordan Barnes and Christian Williams have combined to score 51 percent of Indiana State’s points this season and 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Valparaiso, Donovan Clay, Mileek McMillan, Ryan Fazekas and John Kiser have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Valparaiso scoring, including 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 29 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 61 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Crusaders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Sycamores. Indiana State has an assist on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Valparaiso has assists on 58 of 91 field goals (63.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last five games.

