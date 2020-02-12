Indiana faces tough test vs No. 21 Iowa

No. 21 Iowa (17-7, 8-5) vs. Indiana (15-8, 5-7) Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 21 Iowa (17-7, 8-5) vs. Indiana (15-8, 5-7)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Indiana. Indiana has won three of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Iowa easily beat Nebraska by 24 in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LUKA: Garza has connected on 38.2 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Hoosiers are 13-0 when they record five or more steals and 2-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Hawkeyes are 15-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 2-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Iowa’s Wieskamp has attempted 126 3-pointers and connected on 38.1 percent of them, and is 7 for 22 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana gets to the line more often than any other Big Ten team. The Hoosiers have averaged 23.5 free throws per game this season, but that total has slipped to 13 over their four-game losing streak.

