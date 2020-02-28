Idaho, Southern Utah look to end streaks

Idaho (7-21, 3-14) vs. Southern Utah (14-14, 7-10) America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho (7-21, 3-14) vs. Southern Utah (14-14, 7-10)

America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho looks to extend Southern Utah’s conference losing streak to six games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 74-71 on Feb. 13. Southern Utah has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. John Knight III, Cameron Oluyitan, Andre Adams and Dwayne Morgan have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Southern Utah’s scoring this season. For Idaho, Trevon Allen, Marquell Fraser and Quinton Forrest have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s total scoring.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Knight has accounted for 49 percent of all Southern Utah field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 7-7 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vandals have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Thunderbirds. Southern Utah has 22 assists on 70 field goals (31.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Idaho has assists on 29 of 65 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Southern Utah defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.3 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Idaho has allowed opponents to shoot 44.4 percent through 28 games (ranking the Vandals 257th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.