Idaho seeks revenge on Montana

BOTTOM LINE: Montana goes for the season sweep over Idaho after winning the previous matchup in Missoula. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Grizzlies shot 43.1 percent from the field on their way to the 67-63 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Idaho has relied on senior leadership while Montana has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Trevon Allen, Marquell Fraser and Quinton Forrest have collectively accounted for 46 percent of Idaho’s scoring this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Sayeed Pridgett, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Vazquez have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 59 percent of all Grizzlies points over their last five.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Grizzlies have scored 68.8 points per game against Big Sky opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.1 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pridgett has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-11 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 6-5 when it scores at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Idaho has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 60.3 points while giving up 74.

RECENT GAMES: Idaho has averaged only 57.4 points per game over its last five games. The Vandals are giving up 69.8 points per game over that stretch.

