Hunter’s outburst sends N. Dakota St. past Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid scored 22 points and Cameron Hunter 20 and North Dakota State pulled away from Purdue Fort Wayne late with a 71-60 win Saturday night.

Tyson Ward added 13 points for the Bison (16-7, 7-2 Summit League) who remained in a first-place tie with South Dakota State (16-8, 7-2).

Purdue Fort Wayne (10-14, 3-6) led 52-45 when Dylan Carl made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6:49 to go. North Dakota State then used a 15-4 run over the next four minutes and were up 60-56 on a Hunter 3. Hunter followed with a three-point play and three foul shots to make it an eight-point lead with 71 seconds to go.

Hunter finished 6-of-8 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Deonte Billups led the Mastodons with 15 points, Jarred Godfrey scored 13 and Brian Patrick 12.

