Howard looks to end streak vs NC Central

Howard (2-25, 0-12) vs. NC Central (13-13, 9-3) McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC…

Howard (2-25, 0-12) vs. NC Central (13-13, 9-3)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central looks to extend Howard’s conference losing streak to 14 games. Howard’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 80-71 on March 14, 2019. NC Central is coming off a 74-55 win at home over Maryland Eastern Shore in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Howard’s Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Nate Garvey have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 65 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 67.8 points per game and allowed 59.8 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both solid improvements over the 65.2 points scored and 74.7 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Perkins has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all NC Central field goals over the last three games. Perkins has nine field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-10 when they allow at least 66 points and 13-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 66 points. The Bison are 0-24 when they score 83 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 83.

STREAK STATS: Howard has dropped its last six road games, scoring 68.7 points and allowing 78 points during those contests. NC Central has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 78.6 points while giving up 51.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.5 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. Howard has turned the ball over on 20.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).

