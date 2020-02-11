Hoover, Wofford host Mercer

Mercer (12-13, 6-6) vs. Wofford (16-9, 8-4) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer (12-13, 6-6) vs. Wofford (16-9, 8-4)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Ethan Stair and Mercer will go up against Nathan Hoover and Wofford. Stair has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11 over his last five games. Hoover is averaging 19.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Seniors Stair and Djordje Dimitrijevic have led the Bears. Stair is averaging 15.4 points and 8.9 rebounds while Dimitrijevic is putting up 17.7 points and four rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Hoover and Chevez Goodwin, who are scoring 15.5 and 11.8 per game, respectively.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have allowed only 70.4 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.5 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.EFFICIENT ETHAN: Stair has connected on 37 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.8 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Terriers are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 16-3 when they exceed 61 points. The Bears are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 12-3 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Wofford is a perfect 9-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-9 when fewer than four Terriers players score in double-figures.

LAST FIVE: Mercer has scored 66.6 points and allowed 68.8 points over its last five games. Wofford has averaged 77.4 points while giving up 70 over its last five.

