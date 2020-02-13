Holy Cross looks for home win vs Lafayette

Lafayette (15-9, 7-6) vs. Holy Cross (3-23, 2-11) Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy…

Lafayette (15-9, 7-6) vs. Holy Cross (3-23, 2-11)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross looks for its sixth straight win over Lafayette at Hart Recreation Center. The last victory for the Leopards at Holy Cross was a 76-64 win on Feb. 19, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen has averaged 17 points and 6.7 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 12 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Leopards, Justin Jaworski has averaged 17.1 points while Myles Cherry has put up 10.1 points and seven rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 36 percent of the 172 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62.7 points while giving up 75.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Leopards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crusaders. Holy Cross has an assist on 28 of 73 field goals (38.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Lafayette has assists on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette as a team has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Patriot League teams.

