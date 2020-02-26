Hofstra looks to extend streak vs Towson

Towson (17-12, 10-6) vs. Hofstra (22-7, 13-3) Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra…

Towson (17-12, 10-6) vs. Hofstra (22-7, 13-3)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Towson. In its last five wins against the Tigers, Hofstra has won by an average of 10 points. Towson’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, a 69-65 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Towson’s Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders and Dennis Tunstall have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Desure Buie has been directly responsible for 61 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 17-6 when scoring at least 60.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Pride are 18-0 when they score at least 72 points and 4-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Tigers are 5-0 when recording at least 15 offensive rebounds and 12-12 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.