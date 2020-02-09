High Point seeks revenge on Gardner-Webb

High Point (7-17, 4-7) vs. Gardner-Webb (9-14, 5-6) Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

High Point (7-17, 4-7) vs. Gardner-Webb (9-14, 5-6)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb goes for the season sweep over High Point after winning the previous matchup in High Point. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when the Runnin’ Bulldogs shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding High Point to just 40.7 percent en route to a three-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Caden Sanchez and Eric Coleman Jr. have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Panthers have scored 67 points per game and allowed 73.6 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 60.4 points scored and 80.1 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 34.5 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 46 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-9 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Gardner-Webb is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-14 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 22.1 free throws per game and 24.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.