Hawaii looks for home win vs Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (7-17, 2-6) vs. Hawaii (14-8, 5-3) Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii…

Long Beach State (7-17, 2-6) vs. Hawaii (14-8, 5-3)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks for its fourth straight win over Long Beach State at Stan Sheriff Center. The last victory for the Beach at Hawaii was a 78-64 win on Jan. 30, 2016.

TEAM LEADERS: Chance Hunter is averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Beach. Michael Carter III is also a key contributor, producing 12.1 points per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been led by Eddie Stansberry, who is averaging 16.1 points.

BIG WEST BOOST: The Beach have allowed only 76.3 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 80.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Drew Buggs has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Hawaii field goals over the last five games. Buggs has accounted for 22 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Long Beach State is 0-16 when it allows at least 66 points and 7-1 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK SCORING: Hawaii has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76.4 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is ranked first in the Big West with an average of 72.4 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.