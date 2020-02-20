Princeton (11-10, 6-2) vs. Harvard (16-7, 5-3) Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard seeks revenge on…

Princeton (11-10, 6-2) vs. Harvard (16-7, 5-3)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard seeks revenge on Princeton after dropping the first matchup in Princeton. The teams last played each other on Feb. 1, when the Tigers shot 47.2 percent from the field and went 13 for 23 from 3-point territory en route to a one-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Tigers are led by Richmond Aririguzoh and Jaelin Llewellyn. Aririguzoh has averaged 13 points and 7.9 rebounds while Llewellyn has put up 13.7 points and four rebounds per contest. The Crimson have been led by Chris Lewis and Noah Kirkwood, who are scoring 11.7 and 12.3 points, respectively.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tigers have allowed just 65.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 76.7 per game they gave up over 12 non-conference games.ACCURATE ARIRIGUZOH: Across 21 appearances this season, Princeton’s Aririguzoh has shot 64.7 percent.

WINNING WHEN: The Crimson are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 6-7 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Tigers are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 5-10 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

STREAK SCORING: Harvard has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 75.6 points while giving up 56.9.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is rated second among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.1 percent. The Crimson have averaged 10.4 offensive boards per game and 12 per game over their last three games.

