Harvard looks to extend streak vs Columbia

Harvard (18-7, 7-3) vs. Columbia (6-20, 1-9) Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard…

Harvard (18-7, 7-3) vs. Columbia (6-20, 1-9)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its fifth straight conference win against Columbia. Harvard’s last Ivy League loss came against the Brown Bears 72-71 on Feb. 8. Columbia is winless in one games against Ivy League opponents this season.

SUPER SENIORS: Harvard has benefited heavily from its seniors. Chris Lewis, Robert Baker, Justin Bassey and Christian Juzang have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Crimson points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mike Smith has made or assisted on 66 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 40 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Columbia is 0-15 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Harvard is a perfect 12-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points and has allowed 66 points per game over its last three.

FLOOR SPACING: Harvard’s Noah Kirkwood has attempted 92 3-pointers and connected on 37 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Lions have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

