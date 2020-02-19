Harris sets school mark, SFA wins 10th straight

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 14 points and broke the Stephen F. Austin career scoring record at the…

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 14 points and broke the Stephen F. Austin career scoring record at the Division I level, and the Lumberjacks won their 10th-straight game, defeating Central Arkansas 83-68 on Wednesday night.

Harris, who only needed three points to pass Travis Walkup, broke the record with a dunk with 3:16 to play in the first half.

Walkup, who finished up in 2016 and is playing in Australia, sent his congratulations on Twitter after Harris moved past him by a dozen points to 1,756.

Gavin Kensmil also scored 14 points for the Lumberjacks (23-3, 14-1 Southland Conference), Roti Ware added 12 and Cameron Johnson 10 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 19 points for the Bears (9-18, 8-8), Jared Chatham added 13 and Eddy Kayouloud had 12 points and six steals.

Stephen F. Austin defeated Central Arkansas 77-76 on Jan. 15. Stephen F. Austin takes on Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday. Central Arkansas takes on Nicholls State at home on Saturday.

