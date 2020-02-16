Greene rallies Ohio State women to win over No. 20 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Madison Greene scored 14 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and Ohio State rallied…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Madison Greene scored 14 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and Ohio State rallied to beat No. 20 Indiana 80-76 on Sunday.

Indiana (20-7, 10-5 Big Ten Conference), which was trying to end a 13-game skid against the Buckeyes (16-9, 9-5) dating to 2010, led 36-34 at halftime and upped its lead to 55-49 heading into the final quarter.

The Hoosiers quickly pushed their lead to 10 before Greene and the Buckeyes took control to notch their fifth straight win. Trailing 59-49 with 9:07 remaining in the game, Greene had a layup and two 3-pointers in an 18-7 run that ended with a Janai Crooms layup for a 67-66 Buckeyes’ lead.

After Aleksa Gulbe made 1 of 2 free throws to pull Indiana even, Greene sank two foul shots, Jacy Sheldon nailed a 3-pointer and Braxtin Miller capped the 7-0 spurt with a layup for a 74-67 lead at the 2:07 mark. Ohio State never trailed again.

Greene sank 5 of 8 shots from the floor, including both 3-point tries, and 10 of 14 free throws for Ohio State. Sheldon scored 16 on 7-of-10 shooting, while Dorka Juhasz scored 13 with eight rebounds before fouling out.

Ali Patberg topped Indiana with 22 points and six assists. Jaelynn Penn added 14 points and eight rebounds. Gulbe finished with 14 points and Grace Berger scored 12 with seven rebounds before fouling out.

