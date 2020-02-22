Green Bay looks to sweep Oakland

Green Bay (14-14, 9-6) vs. Oakland (11-17, 6-9) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green…

Green Bay (14-14, 9-6) vs. Oakland (11-17, 6-9)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay goes for the season sweep over Oakland after winning the previous matchup in Green Bay. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 16, when the Phoenix shot 42.9 percent from the field while limiting Oakland’s shooters to just 38.7 percent en route to a 73-69 victory.

STEPPING UP: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while Rashad Williams has put up 14.6 points. For the Phoenix, JayQuan McCloud has averaged 17 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Amari Davis has put up 16.2 points.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 34 percent of the 188 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Grizzlies are 0-6 when they allow at least 75 points and 11-11 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Phoenix are 0-7 when they score 71 points or fewer and 14-7 when they exceed 71.

STREAK STATS: Oakland has scored 75.3 points per game and allowed 68.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 81.5 points per game, the fifth-highest figure in Division I. Oakland has only averaged 66.7 points per game, which ranks 273rd nationally.

