Grand Canyon looks to sweep Seattle

Grand Canyon (12-13, 7-4) vs. Seattle (12-14, 5-6)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle seeks revenge on Grand Canyon after dropping the first matchup in Phoenix. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 23, when the Antelopes shot 44.1 percent from the field while holding Seattle’s shooters to just 40 percent on their way to an 80-77 victory.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Terrell Brown has averaged 19.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the charge for the Redhawks. Complementing T. Brown is Morgan Means, who is producing 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Antelopes are led by Alessandro Lever, who is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Redhawks have scored 78.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 65.3 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: T. Brown has accounted for 47 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Grand Canyon is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 62.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Antelopes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redhawks. Seattle has 36 assists on 73 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three outings while Grand Canyon has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the country. The Grand Canyon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

