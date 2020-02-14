Grand Canyon looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

Chicago State (4-22, 0-11) vs. Grand Canyon (11-13, 6-4) Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago State (4-22, 0-11) vs. Grand Canyon (11-13, 6-4)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. In its last nine wins against the Cougars, Grand Canyon has won by an average of 24 points. Chicago State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 26, 2015, a 74-70 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Chicago State’s Andrew Lewis, Rajeir Jones and Amir Gholizadeh have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 72 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Antelopes have scored 72.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.5 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE ANDREW: Lewis has connected on 31.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Antelopes are 0-8 when they score 62 points or fewer and 11-5 when they exceed 62 points. The Cougars are 0-21 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Chicago State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 56.4 points, while allowing 83.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all WAC teams. The Antelopes have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

