Gilkeson, VMI visit Chattanooga

VMI (7-18, 2-10) vs. Chattanooga (15-10, 6-6)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Garrett Gilkeson and VMI will go up against Matt Ryan and Chattanooga. Gilkeson is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. Ryan has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Chattanooga has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VMI has relied on freshmen. Seniors Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have combined to account for 73 percent of Chattanooga’s scoring this season and 81 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this year.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Mocs have scored 74.9 points per game against SoCon opponents so far, an improvement from the 67 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Greg Parham has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. Parham has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 10-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Mocs are 5-10 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

