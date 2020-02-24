George Mason faces tough test vs No. 4 Dayton

No. 4 Dayton (25-2, 14-0) vs. George Mason (15-12, 4-10) EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 4 Dayton (25-2, 14-0) vs. George Mason (15-12, 4-10)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Dayton presents a tough challenge for George Mason. George Mason has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Dayton has moved up to No. 4 in the latest AP rankings following wins over VCU and Duquesne last week.

SQUAD LEADERS: George Mason’s Javon Greene has averaged 14 points and 5.6 rebounds while AJ Wilson has put up 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks. For the Flyers, Obi Toppin has averaged 19.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 14.5 points and 4.7 assists.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 37.8 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: George Mason is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 9-12 when opponents exceed 60 points. Dayton is 23-0 when holding opponents to 76 points or fewer, and 2-2 on the year when teams score any more than 76.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense has scored 80.6 points per game, the 10th-highest figure in Division I. George Mason has only averaged 67.3 points per game, which ranks 250th nationally.

