Gardner-Webb, Hampton meet in conference play

Gardner-Webb (11-14, 7-6) vs. Hampton (11-15, 6-7) Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb pays…

Gardner-Webb (11-14, 7-6) vs. Hampton (11-15, 6-7)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb pays visit to Hampton in a Big South matchup. Gardner-Webb won 74-70 at home against Winthrop on Thursday. Hampton lost 76-68 on the road to Longwood on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Jermaine Marrow has averaged 23.9 points and 6.2 assists to lead the way for the Pirates. Complementing Marrow is Ben Stanley, who is producing 22 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are led by Eric Jamison Jr., who is averaging 14 points and 5.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marrow has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 11-5 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK SCORING: Hampton has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Pirates have averaged 24.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.