Ga. Tech looks to knock off No. 5 Louisville

No. 5 Louisville (21-3, 12-1) vs. Georgia Tech (11-13, 5-8) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 5 Louisville (21-3, 12-1) vs. Georgia Tech (11-13, 5-8)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Louisville looks to give Georgia Tech its 19th straight loss to ranked opponents. Georgia Tech’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Miami Hurricanes 64-54 on Jan. 3, 2018. Louisville remains No. 5 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Wake Forest and Virginia last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisville has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Cardinals points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Nwora has connected on 44.1 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 11-6 when it scores at least 64.

TWO STREAKS: Louisville has won its last five road games, scoring 76.4 points and allowing 66.2 points during those contests. Georgia Tech has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 56.3.

STINGY DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 63.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all ACC teams.

