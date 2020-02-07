Ga. Southern looks to sweep La.-Lafeyette

Georgia Southern (14-10, 8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-14, 5-8) Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette seeks…

Georgia Southern (14-10, 8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-14, 5-8)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette seeks revenge on Georgia Southern after dropping the first matchup in Statesboro. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 11, when the Eagles shot 42.4 percent from the field while holding Louisiana-Lafayette’s shooters to just 28.6 percent on the way to a 20-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.3 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mylik Wilson has complemented Johnson and is putting up 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Eagles are led by Ike Smith, who is averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.SOLID SMITH: I. Smith has connected on 33.6 percent of the 131 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 63.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has 34 assists on 76 field goals (44.7 percent) across its past three outings while Georgia Southern has assists on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern as a team has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Sun Belt teams.

