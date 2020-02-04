Furman looks to extend streak vs Mercer

Mercer (12-11, 6-4) vs. Furman (18-5, 8-2) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks…

Mercer (12-11, 6-4) vs. Furman (18-5, 8-2)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Mercer. In its last nine wins against the Bears, Furman has won by an average of 7 points. Mercer’s last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2016, a 69-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman’s Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bears have allowed only 69.3 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 74.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.EFFICIENT ETHAN: Ethan Stair has connected on 37.3 percent of the 126 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 12-3 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: Mercer has won its last three road games, scoring 76.7 points and allowing 65.3 points during those contests. Furman is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 76.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Furman defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 30th-highest rate in the country. The Mercer offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.