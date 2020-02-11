Furman looks for road win vs Samford

Furman (20-5, 10-2) vs. Samford (8-18, 2-10) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks…

Furman (20-5, 10-2) vs. Samford (8-18, 2-10)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its fourth straight win over Samford at Pete Hanna Center. Samford’s last win at home against the Paladins came on Jan. 31, 2015.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have collectively scored 54 percent of Samford’s points this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Furman, Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have scored 58 percent of the team’s points this season, including 69 percent of all Paladins points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. Sharkey has 25 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Samford has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 70.8 points while giving up 79.4.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Paladins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Samford has an assist on 24 of 63 field goals (38.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Furman has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Furman defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Paladins 26th among Division I teams. The Samford offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 312th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.