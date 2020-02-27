Furman looks for home win vs The Citadel

The Citadel (6-22, 0-17) vs. Furman (24-6, 14-3) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman…

The Citadel (6-22, 0-17) vs. Furman (24-6, 14-3)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its fifth straight win over The Citadel at Timmons Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Furman was a 62-56 win on Feb. 19, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kaelon Harris is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Kaiden Rice is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.4 points per game. The Paladins have been led by Jordan Lyons, who is averaging 16.7 points.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 28.7 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-6 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: The Citadel has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 71.1 points and allowing 84 points during those contests. Furman has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 67.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Furman defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 24th-highest rate in the country. The Citadel has turned the ball over on 20.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.