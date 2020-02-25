Ft. Wayne looks to extend streak vs Denver

Denver (6-22, 2-12) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (12-17, 5-9) Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Denver (6-22, 2-12) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (12-17, 5-9)

Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Denver. In its last five wins against the Pioneers, Purdue Fort Wayne has won by an average of 15 points. Denver’s last win in the series came on Feb. 4, 2017, a 76-73 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Mastodons. Brian Patrick has paired with Godfrey and is accounting for 11.7 points per game. The Pioneers have been led by Ade Murkey, who is averaging 18.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.ACCURATE ADE: Murkey has connected on 40.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-11 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Mastodons are 6-17 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Pioneers have averaged 20.9 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

