Fresno State looks to sweep Wyoming

Wyoming (7-22, 2-15) vs. Fresno State (10-18, 6-11) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno…

Wyoming (7-22, 2-15) vs. Fresno State (10-18, 6-11)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State goes for the season sweep over Wyoming after winning the previous matchup in Laramie. The teams last met on Jan. 18, when the Bulldogs outshot Wyoming 37.7 percent to 34.5 percent and hit 16 more foul shots en route to a 65-50 victory.

.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hunter Maldonado has accounted for 44 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Fresno State has an assist on 43 of 71 field goals (60.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Wyoming has assists on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 10.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.