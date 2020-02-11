Fresno State looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

Fresno State (8-16, 4-9) vs. San Jose State (7-17, 3-9) Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10…

Fresno State (8-16, 4-9) vs. San Jose State (7-17, 3-9)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. Fresno State has won by an average of 23 points in its last five wins over the Spartans. San Jose State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, a 69-62 win.

.OUTSTANDING ORLANDO: Orlando Robinson has connected on 26.7 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 74.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-11 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 7-6 when it scores at least 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. San Jose State has an assist on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) over its past three outings while Fresno State has assists on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is ranked second in the MWC with an average of 72.8 possessions per game. The uptempo Spartans have raised that total to 74.9 possessions per game over their last five games.

