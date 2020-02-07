Fresno State looks for road win vs UNLV

Fresno State (8-15, 4-8) vs. UNLV (11-13, 6-5) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State (8-15, 4-8) vs. UNLV (11-13, 6-5)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks for its fourth straight win over UNLV at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV’s last win at home against the Bulldogs came on Feb. 10, 2015.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Bryce Hamilton, Amauri Hardy and Elijah Mitrou-Long have combined to account for 49 percent of UNLV’s scoring this season. For Fresno State, .

STEPPING IT UP: The Runnin’ Rebels have scored 75.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed against non-conference foes.GIFTED GRIMES: Nate Grimes has connected on 38.6 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 64 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV has 29 assists on 73 field goals (39.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Fresno State has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV is rated first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.8 percent. The Runnin’ Rebels have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game, but that number has dropped to 11.3 over their four-game losing streak.

