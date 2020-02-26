FIU looks for home win vs N. Texas

North Texas (18-10, 12-3) vs. Florida International (17-10, 8-6) Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Texas (18-10, 12-3) vs. Florida International (17-10, 8-6)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International looks for its fifth straight win over North Texas at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The last victory for the Mean Green at Florida International was a 70-56 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Devon Andrews, Osasumwen Osaghae and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 50 percent of Florida International’s scoring this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For North Texas, Javion Hamlet, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all North Texas scoring, including 85 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hamlet has made or assisted on 43 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida International is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 17-5 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: The Panthers are 7-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 10-10 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Mean Green are 8-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 10-10 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Florida International offense has averaged 74.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Panthers 19th nationally. North Texas has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 64.3 possessions per game (ranked 340th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.