FIU, La. Tech meet in conference play

Florida International (17-8, 8-4) vs. Louisiana Tech (17-7, 8-4)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits Louisiana Tech in a CUSA matchup. Florida International knocked off Florida Atlantic by seven in its last outing. Louisiana Tech lost 83-79 in overtime to Marshall in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. . For Florida International, Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 54 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.DOMINANT DAQUAN: DaQuan Bracey has connected on 49 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 50.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Louisiana Tech has 33 assists on 73 field goals (45.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Florida International has assists on 35 of 88 field goals (39.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Louisiana Tech defense has held opponents to 62.6 points per game, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Florida International has given up an average of 72.4 points through 25 games (ranking the Panthers 231st).

