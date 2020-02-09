FAMU seeks revenge on NC A&T

NC A&T (12-13, 8-2) vs. Florida A&M (8-13, 6-4) Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NC A&T (12-13, 8-2) vs. Florida A&M (8-13, 6-4)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T goes for the season sweep over Florida A&M after winning the previous matchup in Greensboro. The teams last played each other on Jan. 6, when Florida A&M made only 15 foul shots on 24 attempts while the Aggies hit 31 of 52 en route to a seven-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Florida A&M has relied heavily on its seniors this year. MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Evins Desir have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Rattlers points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Rattlers have scored 71.7 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Ronald Jackson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida A&M is 0-8 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 8-5 when it scores at least 61.

UNBEATEN WHEN: NC A&T is a perfect 6-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Aggies are 6-13 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 71.1 points per game. The Aggies have averaged 84.2 points per game against conference opponents.

