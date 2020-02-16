FAMU looks to extend streak vs UMES

Florida A&M (10-13, 8-4) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (4-21, 3-7) William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30…

Florida A&M (10-13, 8-4) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (4-21, 3-7)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks for its fifth straight conference win against Maryland Eastern Shore. Florida A&M’s last MEAC loss came against the Norfolk State Spartans 95-67 on Jan. 27. Maryland Eastern Shore is coming off a 66-58 win at home over Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip and Ahmad Frost have collectively accounted for 37 percent of Maryland Eastern Shore’s scoring this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Florida A&M, MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Nasir Core have combined to account for 60 percent of all Florida A&M scoring.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Hawks have scored 60.4 points per game and allowed 66.5 points per game across 10 conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 60.2 points scored and 76.4 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MJ: Across 23 appearances this season, Florida A&M’s Randolph has shot 47.4 percent.

YET TO WIN: The Rattlers are 0-8 when they score 60 points or fewer and 10-5 when they exceed 60 points. The Hawks are 0-20 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Florida A&M’s Melton has attempted 117 3-pointers and connected on 34.2 percent of them, and is 6 for 20 over the last three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Maryland Eastern Shore’s offense has turned the ball over 15 times per game this year, but is averaging 11.4 turnovers over its last five games.

