Rider (16-12, 10-8) vs. Fairfield (11-17, 7-10) Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider (16-12, 10-8) vs. Fairfield (11-17, 7-10)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield seeks revenge on Rider after dropping the first matchup in Lawrenceville. The teams last played on Jan. 31, when the Broncs shot 53.2 percent from the field while holding Fairfield’s shooters to just 35.4 percent en route to a 16-point victory.

.DOMINANT DIMENCIO: Dimencio Vaughn has connected on 38.4 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fairfield is 0-11 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 11-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

STREAK STATS: Rider has lost its last four road games, scoring 67.8 points, while allowing 76.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider is rated first among MAAC teams with an average of 72 points per game.

