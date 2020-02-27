ETSU looks to extend streak vs WCU

Western Carolina (18-10, 10-7) vs. East Tennessee State (26-4, 15-2) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Western Carolina (18-10, 10-7) vs. East Tennessee State (26-4, 15-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. In its last nine wins against the Catamounts, East Tennessee State has won by an average of 15 points. Western Carolina’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2015, a 67-61 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Carolina’s Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Faulkner has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: East Tennessee State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Catamounts have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State has 36 assists on 81 field goals (44.4 percent) over its past three outings while Western Carolina has assists on 63 of 94 field goals (67 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough East Tennessee State defense has held opponents to 63 points per game, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Western Carolina has allowed an average of 74.9 points through 28 games (ranking the Catamounts 268th).

