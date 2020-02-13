ETSU looks to extend streak vs VMI

East Tennessee State (22-4, 11-2) vs. VMI (7-19, 2-11) Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Tennessee State (22-4, 11-2) vs. VMI (7-19, 2-11)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. East Tennessee State has won by an average of 19 points in its last nine wins over the Keydets. VMI’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2015, an 85-79 win.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Keydets points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BO: Bo Hodges has connected on 28.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 63.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-15 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK STATS: East Tennessee State has scored 75.5 points per game and allowed 61.8 over its four-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a collective unit has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Division I teams.

___

___

