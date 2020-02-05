Elon looks to sweep UNCW

Elon (7-17, 3-8) vs. UNC Wilmington (7-17, 2-9) Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon (7-17, 3-8) vs. UNC Wilmington (7-17, 2-9)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon goes for the season sweep over UNC Wilmington after winning the previous matchup in Elon. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Phoenix outshot UNC Wilmington from the field 44.8 percent to 28.8 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to a 17-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to ask a lot of their freshmen this year. Jaylen Sims, Mike Okauru and Imajae Dodd have collectively scored 40 percent of UNC Wilmington’s points this season and 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Elon, Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Phoenix have scored 73.6 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 60.6 per game they recorded in non-conference play.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Marcus Sheffield II has connected on 39.4 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Seahawks are 0-12 when they score 63 points or fewer and 7-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Phoenix are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 7-4 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Elon has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 60.6 points, while allowing 74.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is ranked second in the CAA with an average of 70 possessions per game.

