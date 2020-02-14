EKU, Austin Peay meet in conference play

Eastern Kentucky (13-13, 10-3) vs. Austin Peay (17-9, 11-2) Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky (13-13, 10-3) vs. Austin Peay (17-9, 11-2)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes meet as Eastern Kentucky faces Austin Peay. Eastern Kentucky won 78-71 at Morehead State in its last outing. Austin Peay is coming off a 71-68 win at home over Murray State in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jomaru Brown has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Eastern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Eastern Kentucky is 0-7 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. Austin Peay is a perfect 12-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points. The Governors have allowed 66.2 points per game over their last five.

STREAK SCORING: Austin Peay has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 84.9 points while giving up 67.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.5 possessions per game.

