Edwards, Georgia host Bama

Alabama (12-10, 4-5) vs. Georgia (12-10, 2-7) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Alabama (12-10, 4-5) vs. Georgia (12-10, 2-7)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kira Lewis Jr. and Alabama will battle Anthony Edwards and Georgia. The sophomore Lewis has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Edwards, a freshman, is averaging 22.6 points over the last five games.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Georgia’s Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Edwards has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 29 field goals and six assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Crimson Tide are 0-5 when they score 76 points or fewer and 12-5 when they exceed 76 points. The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 12-5 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crimson Tide have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Georgia has 31 assists on 72 field goals (43.1 percent) over its past three outings while Alabama has assists on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Crimson Tide eighth among Division I teams. The Georgia defense has allowed 73.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 260th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.