Duquesne beats back George Mason with Carry at foul line

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 23 points, Marcus Weathers finished with a double-double and Duquesne held off George Mason…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 23 points, Marcus Weathers finished with a double-double and Duquesne held off George Mason for an 81-78 win on Saturday night.

Weathers had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Michael Hughes scored 12 points and Maceo Austin 10 for the Dukes (20-8, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Jordan Miller had 19 points and 11 rebounds, AJ Wilson scored 14 points and Jamal Hartwell II contributed 12 points Patriots (15-14, 4-12).

Miller made a layup with 24 seconds left to reduce the Patriots’ deficit to 74-70. During the play, Duquesne’s Michael Hughes was whistled for a foul against Miller. He went to the foul line and missed the front-end of a one-and-one, but Miller grabbed his own rebound and Josh Oduro scored on a layup to cut George Mason’s deficit to 74-72 with 18 seconds remaining. Carry made 5 of 6 from the foul line to close it out.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.