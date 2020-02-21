Drexel looks to end streak vs Northeastern

Northeastern (13-14, 7-8) vs. Drexel (13-15, 6-9) John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks…

Northeastern (13-14, 7-8) vs. Drexel (13-15, 6-9)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks to extend Drexel’s conference losing streak to five games. Drexel’s last CAA win came against the James Madison Dukes 78-67 on Feb. 6. Northeastern came up short in a 70-48 game at Delaware in its last outing.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Northeastern’s Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. Wynter has accounted for 21 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Northeastern has lost its last five road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 70.8 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Dragons have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Drexel has an assist on 54 of 78 field goals (69.2 percent) over its past three contests while Northeastern has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.6 percent. The Dragons have averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, but that number has dropped to 8.3 over their four-game losing streak.

