Drake seeks revenge on Bradley

Bradley (15-8, 6-4) vs. Drake (15-8, 5-5)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley goes for the season sweep over Drake after winning the previous matchup in Peoria. The teams last played on Dec. 31, when Drake made only five free throws on eight attempts while the Braves hit 19 of 22 on their way to the 80-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have combined to account for 45 percent of all Braves scoring this season, although that trio’s output has slipped to 24 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Roman Penn has directly created 42 percent of all Drake field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 15-2 when scoring at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 8-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 7-8 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Braves are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 6-8 whenever opponents exceed 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is rated first among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Braves have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

