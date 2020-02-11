Drake looks to extend streak vs Missouri St.

Drake (16-9, 6-6) vs. Missouri State (11-14, 5-7) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks…

Drake (16-9, 6-6) vs. Missouri State (11-14, 5-7)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Missouri State. Drake has won by an average of 6 points in its last five wins over the Bears. Missouri State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, a 76-73 win.

.CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected on 40.5 percent of the 126 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Missouri State is 0-9 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 11-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bears are 7-0 when they record eight or more steals and 4-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 7-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 9-9 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31 percent. The Bears have averaged 10.4 offensive boards per game and 12.3 per game over their last three games.

